The EU Healthy Air Coalition (EUHAC) congratulates Ursula von der Leyen for her re-election as President of the European Commission, and calls on the President and College of Commissioners to prevent health impacts from air pollution.

Awarding clean air a prominent mandate priority at Vice-Presidency level will save costs and protect those most vulnerable – pregnant women, children, the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions or facing socio-economic health inequities.