Joint open letter on the need to publish the EU legislative framework for Sustainable Food Systems before the end of this Commission’s mandate

Together with 160 organisations and recognised academics, EPHA has sent (yet another) letter to Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, urging her to comply with her own working programme and publish an ambitious Framework for Sustainable Food Systems. Such commitment should be reflected in the letter of intent presented by the European Commission in the SOTEU, happening on September 13.

The Sustainable Food System Framework is essential to set the basis towards a greener and healthier Union, as well as to place Health at the heart of the next food-related legislation, especially on food environments – with the consequent NCD prevention.