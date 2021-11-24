European Health Forum Gastein 2021: Health at the heart of a resilient future for Europe

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives, radically altered the political landscape and accentuated the need for true cross-sector and cross-border collaboration. In that sense, the European Health Forum Gastein (EHFG) aims to provide a platform for discussion for the various stakeholders in the field of public health and health care, by bringing together decision-makers from the public and private sector, civil society, and science and academia. This year’s conference main theme is ‘health at the heart of a resilient future for Europe’ as health has become a top priority on Europe’s political agenda in the wake of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. The conference took place between 27 September and 1 October 2021.

Dr. Milka Sokolović, Director General at the European Public Health Alliance, participated in the plenary “Co-creating a healthier Europe – More health responsibilities or business as usual?“, covering the EU’s new role in health and the European Health Union framework.