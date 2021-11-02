European Tobacco Industry Interference Index 2021: How are the EU and WHO affected?

Brussels, 02 November 2021: The European Tobacco Industry Interference Index 2021 analyses how 16 countries in the WHO European Region and the institutions of the European Union are affected by tobacco industry, and how far they have progressed in the implementation of Article 5.3 and its Guidelines that were unanimously adopted.

Big Tobacco has been influencing policy to its advantage for decades – postponing, protesting, promoting untruths, playing the victim and pushing new technologies – in order to disrupt tobacco control policies. Their tactics are not new, and evidently, the tobacco industry is as active as ever in lobbying European institutions. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) requires all Parties to safeguard public health policy against interference from tobacco companies or their representatives. Guidelines and recommendations have been issued to address this issue, ensure integrity in the policy process, and increase transparency. This report analyses how 16 countries have implemented these recommendations and found significant disparities across European countries.