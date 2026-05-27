European Week Against Cancer: A call to beat inequalities in cancer prevention

By Wolfgang Fecke, Executive Director at the Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL)

The European Week Against Cancer, a flagship initiative from the Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL), is a timely reminder of the urgency to implement the new European Code Against Cancer (ECAC) without delay. The ECAC is a game changer in the fight against cancer and inequities, equipping policymakers with fourteen science-based recommendations to reduce people’s cancer risk.

Every nine seconds, someone in the European Union hears the life-altering words “you have cancer”. In 2022 alone, cancer claimed the lives of approximately 1.3 million people, making it the leading cause of death for people aged 65 and under. Without urgent action, cancer is expected to be the leading cause of death by 2035. It is important to remember these numbers are not just statistics – they represent our loved ones, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

These data unveil an uncomfortable truth: cancer affects everyone, but the differences in how it is prevented, diagnosed, and treated remain deeply unequal across Europe. Where you live still determines your risk of cancer and your chances of surviving it.

The leading preventable risk factors for cancer deaths in the EU, such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, or, are consistently more prevalent among those with lower income and education levels, highlighting the critical need for equitable interventions.

A New Blueprint: Shifting the Burden From Citizens to Policy

This is exactly why the updated European Code Against Cancer matters. First introduced in 1987 by the European Commission and the International Agency for Research on Cancer, it has long helped citizens make informed decisions on how to reduce their personal risk. The new edition, launched earlier this year, breaks with that tradition by making it clear that individuals cannot carry the burden of cancer prevention alone and that policy changes are by far more effective, inclusive and fair than individual actions.

The fourteen updated recommendations of the Code now speak directly to EU and national policymakers, calling for stronger tobacco and alcohol control, healthier food environments, safer workplaces, cleaner air, and equitable access to vaccination and screening programmes.

The evidence is clear: over 40% of cancer cases are preventable. But change doesn’t happen by chance; it happens by the implementation of health promoting policies. Legislative initiatives launched by the European Commission in recent months, such as the EU Safe Hearts Plan and the reform of the EU tobacco control framework, present immediate opportunities to translate the Code into binding measures. However, both ambition and the resources made available must match the scale of the problem.

Every day without implementing health-promoting policies is a day we could have saved lives and didn’t. During the European Week Against Cancer 2026, we call on policymakers across Europe to act on the evidence and protect people’s health.

The Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL) is a non-profit umbrella organisation bringing together 35 national and regional cancer societies advocating for improved cancer control and care across Europe. Our vision is a Europe free of cancer.