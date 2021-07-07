Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan: the path towards cervical cancer elimination

On 17 November 2020, the World Health Organization formally launched the first-ever global effort to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer, an almost entirely preventable cancer thanks to prophylactic vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) and screening and treatment of cervical precancers. Despite the availability of several highly effective tools for preventing and controlling cervical cancer, in 2020 alone, more than 341,000 women worldwide were estimated to have died due to this cancer. Equitable access to safe, evidence-based, and effective preventative and treatment strategies can reduce incidence below 4/100,000 per year. Therefore, all countries must take action to improve cervical cancer control.

The recently adopted Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan aims to support EU member states in meeting these targets. This allows for policymakers across Europe to embrace the opportunity to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health concern. EPHA joins 50 other organisations to call on EU and WHO member states to prioritise the following actions using a comprehensive approach that leaves no-one behind: