Become a member

Publications

Back to publications
by | February 19, 2024 | Position & Policy Papers

EU’s 2040 Climate Target: Missed Opportunities for a Healthier, More Equitable Future 

The European Commission’s 2040 climate target communication, published on the 6th of February, marks a decisive moment in the EU’s commitment to combat climate change, yet regrettably fails to convey the urgency of the climate crisis. By continuing a significant dependence on oil and gas, the use of insufficient technologies, and poorly leveraging health co-benefits, the plan stands in the way of a large-scale system transformation needed to not only guarantee climate neutrality by 2050 but also to remove pressures on all planetary boundaries.

EPHA considers climate policies a cornerstone of public health policy in Europe, emphasising the need for an immediate fossil fuel phase-out, engagement with civil society and vulnerable groups, and fully leveraging health co-benefits to set a global precedent in addressing climate change.

READ OUR REFLECTION
SEE THE INFOGRAPHIC

Get the EPHA Newsletter

SUBSCRIBE
Get involved !

Get involved !

Sign up here to receive our updates on European health policy and invitations to our events.

Subscribe now

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Share This