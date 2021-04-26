Farm to Fork: 10 Priorities for sustainable food systems

As MEPs prepare their reaction to the EU Farm to Fork Strategy, EPHA joins calls for their endorsement of 10 key priorities in their upcoming report to the European Parliament.
With Europe still tackling COVID-19, this is an opportunity to build the foundations of a resilient, healthy, equitable, ecological, and overall sustainable food system that can withstand future shocks.
The report establishes the following priorities:
- Recognise the need for urgent and bold action
- Endorse the Farm to Fork targets
- Unlock the transition to agroecology for nature and climate-friendly farming
- Make the healthy and sustainable food choice the easy one
- Launch a transition to less and better animal farming and meat, dairy, and eggs consumption
- Align EU agri-food policies with the European Green Deal
- Promote precaution and farmers’ rights before technological innovation
- Commit to a socially just economy
- Step up for higher animal welfare
- Promote Global transition