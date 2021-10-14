Farm to Fork: Alcohol promotion has no place in a healthy food system – Act now!

Members of European Parliament will soon cast their final vote on the Own Initiative Report on the EU Farm to Fork Strategy.
Paragraph 86, which aims to include wine consumption as part of the sustainable food systems strategy, was tabled without any consultation with the public health community and it would seem that it was influenced or written by the alcohol industry.
This is why we call on you not to vote in favour of Paragraph 86 so that it is removed from the final Report.
Underlines the need to boost European information campaigns on moderate consumption of wines while maintaining the promotion of quality products; considers that only broad information and education campaigns would be effective in combating the abuse of consumption and recalls that moderate wine consumption is part of the Mediterranean diet;