Food Policy Coalition manifesto: Making sustainable food a political priority

EPHA celebrates and endorses the Food Policy Coalition manifesto for the 2024 European Elections.

This Manifesto, published in March 2023, reflects the common demands of 26 of EU Food Policy Coalition participants for better food systems in the EU.

Together we call for:

Making sustainable food a top political priority

Adopting a strong EU sustainable food systems law

Reinforcing the EU’s common food policy

Using EU budget fairly to support more resilient food production

Engaging all governance levels in food system transformation

In 2024, more than 400 million citizens from across the Union will have the opportunity to elect their representatives in the European Parliament and shape the agenda for the rest of the decade. With soaring food and energy costs against the backdrop of climate change, the need to build a stronger, fairer and more resilient European Union is clearer than ever.