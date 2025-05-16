Fostering Emotional Resilience in the Digital Era: The Power of Single-Session Interventions

Guest article by: Almudena Trucharte Martínez, Facultad HM de Ciencias de la Salud de la Universidad Camilo José Cela; Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria HM Hospitales; Department of Personality, Assessment and Clinical Psychology, University Complutense of Madrid

Mental health is one of the defining challenges of the 21st century, as evidenced by the fact that, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 84 million people in the EU were already affected by mental health problems, which have only increased since then. Beyond the personal and social burdens, the economic cost is also significant: mental health problems are estimated to cost the EU over €600 billion annually. Also concerning is the unequal access to mental health services with persistent disparities in availability, affordability, and quality of care, and that for many who do manage to access care, the most common number of sessions they attend is only one.

In this alarming scenario, digitalisation offers a promising, evidence-based response to improve access to mental health care across Europe. Digital Mental Health Interventions, such as internet-based therapy and mobile apps, have shown effectiveness while enhancing scalability, reducing costs, and overcoming stigma-related barriers. In this sense, digital Single-Session Interventions (SSIs) provide a low-cost, accessible solution. These brief, structured programs deliver therapeutic support in just one encounter, using validated techniques to reduce emotional distress and enhance coping skills.

Why Fostering Resilience Is a Public Health Priority

Resilience is more than the ability to “bounce back” from adversity; it is the capacity to adapt, grow, and maintain mental well-being despite ongoing stress. Resilience depends on coping flexibility, or the ability to switch between strategies based on situational demands, a factor shown to predict better psychological adjustment. In the face of current social, economic, and environmental challenges, resilience becomes a key protective factor against chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.

Promoting resilience across populations not only strengthens mental health but also reduces the burden on health systems, making it a vital goal for European policy. Effective resilience-building strategies, particularly when implemented early in life, can deliver substantial social and economic benefits.

SSIs: A Practical Tool to Build Resilience

Therefore, SSIs could be employed as great tools for cultivating resilience by teaching adaptive coping strategies in a concentrated format. One of its greatest strengths lies in its flexibility and adaptability, which increase engagement by allowing the content to be tailored to diverse populations and environments. Their digital format removes logistical and geographic barriers, extending support to those individuals who could never access traditional mental health services. In addition, SSIs are cost-effective compared to multisession therapies, without compromising outcomes. For policymakers, the integration of SSIS focused on resilience into existing healthcare systems represents a tangible, evidence-based strategy to bridge the treatment gap and embed preventive mental health measures within communities.