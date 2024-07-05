From Commitment to Reality: Recommendations for Advancing the Child Guarantee

Three years ago, European Member States made a commitment to child rights through the European Child Guarantee. In June of this year, the first biennial reports on the Child Guarantee were released to track progress. In response, the EU Alliance for Investing in Children (of which EPHA is a member) presented a statement at a Belgian Presidency event on the Child Guarantee on 2 May, followed up with a full statement published in June.

Amidst institutional renewal in the EU, and with the launch of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union on the 1st of July, EPHA is glad to join the EU Alliance for Investing in Children in reminding Member States of their commitment, and to turn the promises in the Child Guarantee Action Plans into reality. In a Europe where 20 million children – one in four – are at risk of poverty and social exclusion, action cannot be further delayed. The recent momentum created with the Child Guarantee shows that we can act. Child poverty is a political choice, addressing it must be our priority.

Child poverty has a real effect in many ways, including on physical and mental health, and well-being. To inform an effective policy approach to prevent this, the EU Alliance comments on the Child Guarantee through 5 key points: