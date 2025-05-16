From Users to Decision-Makers: Why Digital Health Citizenship Matters for Youth Mental Health

By Davit Kvrividze, International Youth Health Organization (YHO)

As digital spaces increasingly shape how we connect, learn, and care for ourselves, their impact on mental health has never been more profound — especially for young people. Yet, despite being digital natives, youth often find themselves excluded from decisions about the very platforms and systems that affect their wellbeing.

At the recent Digital Citizenship for Health study session in Budapest, hosted by the Digital Transformations for Health Lab in partnership with the Youth Health Organisation and the Council of Europe, young people from across Europe gathered to explore what it means to be a “digital health citizen.” One key takeaway: youth are not just users of digital health tools — they are stakeholders whose voices are essential to shaping more inclusive and mentally healthy digital futures. Digital health citizenship goes beyond digital literacy. It’s about equipping young people with the skills, knowledge, and platforms to meaningfully participate in decisions around digital transformation — including how mental health is addressed, represented, and supported online. The lack of youth inclusion in governance structures creates a major gap between the realities young people face and the policies meant to support them.

To bridge this gap, we need to reframe youth not as passive recipients of digital services, but as co-creators of ethical, equitable, and health-promoting digital ecosystems. This means investing in civic education, co-design opportunities, and policies that prioritize young people’s mental wellbeing — not just productivity or data. We don’t need more tools about youth — we need more tools with youth. Mental health in the digital era cannot be safeguarded without their lived experience and leadership.