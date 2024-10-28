Gas Cooker Pollution Causes Thousands of Early Deaths, Regularly Breaching WHO Standards Across Europe

A new study led by Spain’s University Jaume I reveals that gas cookers are a significant source of indoor air pollution, expected to contribute to nearly 40,000 early deaths and hundreds of thousands of asthma cases across Europe each year. The research highlights that nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) levels in homes using gas cookers often exceed WHO air quality guidelines, particularly in countries with high gas usage like the UK, France, and Italy. The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) is urging EU policymakers to introduce stricter regulations and promote cleaner cooking alternatives to address this widespread but overlooked public health issue.