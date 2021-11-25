Gender-based violence during COVID-19: it’s the weakest taking the blows

How is gender-based violence related to health?

Gender-based violence can have devastating short- and long-term impacts on health; it can negatively affect women’s physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive health, and may affect their children’s health and wellbeing as well. The list of negative health impacts is long, ranging from physical injuries and sexually transmitted infections, to unintended pregnancies and induced abortions, to depression and even suicide in some cases.

Although gender-based violence affects all women, certain groups are more vulnerable and disproportionally affected. For example, those with existing health problems or a disability are more often a target for violence, as well as female asylum seekers, migrant and ethnic minority women, Roma, sex-workers, refugees, trafficked women, and women living in institutions. For example, 34% of women with a health problem or disability have experienced physical or sexual partner violence, compared with 19% of women who do not have a health problem or disability.

Women from these vulnerable groups also face barriers when it comes to accessing healthcare services; they either have no money of their own or are not in control of the household budget, they are less likely to have a health insurance, or they simply have no access to the right information on how to access care.

Gender-based violence and COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic worsens the situation in multiple ways. Firstly, the incidence of gender-based violence has dramatically increased, mainly because the ‘stay at home’ measures and of the increased insecurity and stress the pandemic has inflicted on the society.

Secondly, the social and health care professionals who provide life-saving support to women who experience violence, such as the clinical management of rape and psycho-social support, have significantly been reduced because of the overburdening and focus on handling COVID-19 cases. This change in focus and resource allocation also undermines the efforts to prevent gender-based violence from happening.

Tackling gender-based violence

“Gender equality is a core principle of the European Union, but it is not yet a reality” is what Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said when presenting Europe’s Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025 last year. The Commission has outlined three key actions – strengthening legal measures to criminalise gender-based violence, ensuring equal opportunities and salaries in the labour market, and pushing gender-balance on corporate boards and women’s participation in politics. The Commission has also set the ambition to ‘integrate a gender perspective in all EU policies and major initiatives’.

Peggy Maguire, Director General at the European Institute of Women’s Health, is clear; “this widespread international public health and human rights issue requires a strong leadership response, which rests with the most senior policymakers. Clearly stated objectives to address gender-based violence in national health strategies, policy and programmes will help establish the issue as a priority for health. The importance of prioritising access to mental health care for those who have experienced sexual violence cannot be understated, with a focus on marginalised and vulnerable groups such as the disabled, pregnant women, Roma, Migrants.”