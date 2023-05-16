Become a member

May 16, 2023 | Podcasts

Global Health Threats and Opportunities: Insights from Dr. Greg Martin

Greg Martin is the Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in Ireland and has a diverse background in global health. He trained as a doctor in South Africa and worked with organizations such as the WHO, UNITAID, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative. He now runs a Global Health YouTube channel with over 100K subscribers where he discusses threats and opportunities, including pandemic responses, antimicrobial resistance, and the impact of climate change.

Greg emphasizes the importance of remembering marginalized populations and how focusing on their needs can benefit the entire system. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about the future of public health and highlights the role of advocacy in improving responses to these threats.

Giving Health a Voice is the podcast of the European Public Health Alliance, bringing public health to the fore and discussing the most pressing issues with experts in the field. It will speak to both those with a stake in health and those whose health is at stake.

Follow EPHA’s podcast, whether you’re a policymaker, a health professional, or someone passionate about your own and others’ health. Together, we advocate for better health in Europe.

