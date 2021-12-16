Harms and benefits of the digitalisation processes on inclusive educational curricula

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed education forever. As a way to prevent the spread of the virus, the closing of schools became a common containment measure. Consequently, educational curricula were forced to transform rapidly and shift towards the digital space. Whereas this already posed several challenges for mainstream schools and social facilities, the transformation towards digital and inclusive educational curricula also illustrates a window of opportunity for policymakers to develop programmes that address upcoming challenges.

A study issued under EPHA’s article series on health inequalities, examines how digitalisation can benefit or harm the quality of inclusive educational curricula for typical children, children with special educational needs as well as their support networks such as teachers and parents. Accordingly, policy recommendations at different stakeholder level are proposed.