Health Equity Feed | Breaking down barriers in gender equality, LGBTI inclusion, Roma health, and refugee support

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

In the sixth health equity newsfeed of 2024, EPHA spotlights critical issues affecting health equity in Europe. Key topics include Eurostat’s new report on EU disparities related to gender, age, and ethnicity; the WHO’s guidance on gender inequalities in antimicrobial resistance; and targeted health interventions for LGBTI and Roma communities. Further, studies analyse the long-term effects of socioeconomic factors on health and the need for more inclusive healthcare access for migrants. Explore the latest recommendations, reports, and initiatives shaping equitable healthcare policies across Europe.