Become a member

Publications

Back to publications
by | April 28, 2023 | Newsletters

Health Equity Feed | DisQo Thematic Network — Commercial Determinants of Health — Roma Inclusion

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond. 

We curate the latest research into the social and structural determinants of health and explore their impact on health outcomes and access to healthcare. We also contextualise developments with insights on policy reforms and advocacy efforts at global, European, and national levels.

Subscribe to our feed, and you will stay up-to-date on the cutting-edge of health equity discussions, with many opportunities for you to engage.

We welcome your feedback and suggestions for future content.

READ THE FEED

Get the EPHA Newsletter

SUBSCRIBE
Get involved !

Get involved !

Sign up here to receive our updates on European health policy and invitations to our events.

Subscribe now

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Share This