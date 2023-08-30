Health Equity Feed | Exploring the intersections of structural inequities and health disparities

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

This month’s newsfeed features a wide range of articles exploring the intersections of structural inequities and health disparities. Included articles cover for instance the link between racism and health, inequities in healthcare access for Roma people and the interrelationships between health, the economy and social capital.

It further highlights the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EPHA and WHO/Europe to enhance their partnership. EPHA will work closely with WHO/Europe to address key challenges, promote health equity and drive positive change.