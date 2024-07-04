Health Equity Feed | Insights on Systemic Biases, Obesity Disparities, and Migrant Health Challenges in Europe

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

The forth health equity newsfeed of 2024 explores critical insights into health inequities across Europe, examining how systemic biases influence health outcomes. Discover in-depth analyses on the root causes of obesity disparities, the health impacts of migration, and unique challenges faced by different genders. Explore ongoing initiatives and strategies aimed at addressing these issues, and stay informed about key advancements shaping the pursuit of equitable and inclusive health in Europe.