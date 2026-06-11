Health Equity Feed | Intersectional inequalities, structural racism, and environmental injustice shaping health in Europe

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

This first edition of 2026 highlights how health inequities are increasingly shaped by intersecting social, geographic, and environmental factors. New evidence shows how structural racism and discrimination operate through institutional practices in public services and healthcare, with emerging policy and practice responses seeking to address these dynamics. At the same time, stark geographic inequalities within Europe persist, with health outcomes and system capacity varying significantly across regions. Environmental and climate-related risks, including air pollution and the broader planetary crisis, are shown to disproportionately affect already disadvantaged communities, reinforcing and deepening existing inequities across the life course.