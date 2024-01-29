Health Equity Feed | Social determinants of health, anti-racist approaches to health systems, and climate change

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

The first health equity newsfeed of 2024 delves into critical issues, ranging from the latest comparative evidence about the experiences of people of African descent in 13 EU Member States to the announcement of the development of a guideline on the health of trans and gender diverse people, and the impacts of global warming on health inequities. The newsfeed offers a snapshot of key developments shaping the social determinants of health, anti-racist approaches to health systems and climate change. Stay informed on critical advancements influencing the pursuit of equitable and inclusive health in the evolving (political) landscape of 2024.