Health Equity Feed | Mental health of refugees and migrants, housing accessibility for Roma, and more

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

The final newsfeed of 2023 encompasses a diverse array of articles, spanning topics from the mental health of refugees and migrants to issues surrounding healthcare and housing accessibility for Roma and Sinti communities. Additionally, it delves into the findings of the 2023 Lancet Countdown report on health and climate change. If you weren’t able to attend the EPHA and OHCHR conference on ‘Racism, discrimination, and health: a human rights-based approach,’ you can catch up by watching the session recordings and tuning in to our exceptional panel discussions!