Health Equity Feed | Mental health, reproductive rights in crisis, and addressing socio-economic disparities

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

The newsfeed for this month showcases a diverse array of articles delving into various topics. It covers, among others, mental health, sexual and reproductive rights in situations of crisis and the need for a systematic approach focusing on the current issues of socio-economic inequities, climate change and health. If you missed EPHA’s 30’s anniversary, watch the session recordings and listen to our outstanding panels!