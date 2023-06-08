Health Equity Feed | Rising amount of evidence on the link between racism and health

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

In the past weeks, many articles have been released on racism as a fundamental determinant of health. That is why this month’s health equity newsfeed includes articles from the Lancet, Harvard and Nature which all add to the rising amount evidence on the link between racism and health.

The feed also features a number of WHO reports which shows whether there is progress being made towards ‘Health for All’. Aside from that, there are wide-ranging articles from equality data and environmental equity to the cost-of-living crisis and social exclusion. EPHA’s first ‘People Behind the Numbers’ video on the story of Sunny and his experience with Housing First is also highly recommended.