Health Equity Feed | Tackling Discrimination, Inequality, and Health Disparities in Europe

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond. The March 2024 health equity newsfeed explores critical issues, from the adverse effects of perceived discrimination on Roma mental health to the comparative analysis of life expectancy inequalities in the UK. It also highlights the development of anti-racist global health policies, the struggles of indigenous and minority groups in accessing their rights, and the impact of advertising on health disparities in deprived areas. Stay informed on key advancements shaping the pursuit of equitable and inclusive health in the evolving political landscape of 2024.