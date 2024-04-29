Health Equity Feed |SRHR, Racism, and the Political Health Agenda ahead of the EU Elections

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

The third health equity newsfeed of the year features global and EU developments in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), a topic which also makes its way onto political agendas this year. In addition to the UNFPA’s report on the state of play in SRHR, it includes reports on ongoing developments in abortion rights. Furthermore, stories about the future of public health in Europe and recent research developments on the social determinants of health are showcased.