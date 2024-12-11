Become a member

by | December 11, 2024 | Newsletters

Health Equity Feed | Structural solutions for health equity, women’s health, and commemorating World Aids Day

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond. 

The year’s last newsfeed focuses on a unified call for more focus on the cross-cutting nature of inequities; the environment, antimicrobial resistance, social inequities, all are relevant to health equity. Selected research articles focus on mental health and social inequities, as well as political polarisation and the effects of discrimination based on gender and ethnicity on health. Commemorating World Aids Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we also include a range of interesting publications on access to cancer screening, discrimination faced by people living with HIV, as well as developments around women’s health. 

