Health Equity Feed | Tackling Racial Bias, Gender Disparities, and Roma Health Inequalities in Europe

EPHA’s Health Equity Feed brings you the latest news, events, and research on health equity in Europe and beyond.

The fifth health equity newsfeed of 2024 explores critical insights into health inequities across Europe, examining how systemic biases influence health outcomes. This edition shows the impacts of racial discrimination, restrictive gender policies, and the urgent health needs of Roma communities. It also explores new research on the long-term effects of racism, adolescent violence, and the role of gender inequality in the healthcare workforce. Stay updated on the latest policy recommendations, groundbreaking studies, and initiatives aimed at fostering more equitable health outcomes for all.