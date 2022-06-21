Why Europe needs a health-oriented food policy | Position paper

In the face of multiple converging crises, Europe must throw its regulatory weight behind an ambitious and equitable reform of the food system. A public health vision centred on the health of people, planet, and animals, is well-placed to lead the way.

This EPHA position paper proposes a package of policy recommendations to create food environments that make the healthy and sustainable food choice the default and most desirable choice, thereby enabling healthy eating for all and helping to achieve food security within planetary boundaries.

It also focuses on the importance of social policies, ‘nutrition-sensitive’ agriculture, tackling the commercial determinants of unhealthy diets, and creating a new social contract on the production and consumption of animal foods.