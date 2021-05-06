Implementing the EU Child Guarantee: a matter of priority

As a member of the the EU Alliance for Investing in Children, EPHA has joined calls from the European Parliament and the Intergroup on Children’s Rights, for EU national governments in the Council and in national capitals to be ambitious in the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights and to adopt and implement the Child Guarantee Council Recommendation as a matter of priority. Even before the onset of COVID-19, approximately 1 in 4 children were growing up at risk of poverty and social exclusion across the European Union, and although the EU institutions have already taken significant steps towards tackling this issue, notably through the EU Strategy on the Rights of the Child, the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan, and the European Commission proposal for establishing the Child Guarantee, EU Member States must now take action.

The manifesto calls on EU Member States to: