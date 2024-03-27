In an ageing Europe, investing in preventative health is key: we need to ensure longer and healthier lives

Guest Article by Patrick Swain – Research and Development Manager, International Longevity Centre (ILC)

Europe’s population is ageing – by 2100, almost one in three EU citizens will be aged 65 or over [1].

Longer lives and higher life expectancy is a testament to modern medicine and the advances we have made in public healthcare. Yet longer lives don’t necessarily equate to healthier ones.

In fact, the International Longevity Centre UK’s (ILC) Healthy Ageing and Prevention Index suggests that the average EU citizen can expect to live for an average of 81.2 years, but their health span – that is, the number of years spent in good health – is just 70.7 years. This means that, on average, a person in the EU will spend 10.5 years of their life in poor health.

Across the EU, there are clear differences between Member States. For example, our Index shows that Sweden is the best performing country in the EU and ranks 4th globally, while Bulgaria ranks bottom of the EU and 56th globally. Swedes can expect to live 5.6 more years in good health than Bulgarians and work on average 3.9 more years.