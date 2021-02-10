Increasing our options for cancer treatment in Europe

EPHA has joined a number of organisations led by EPHA member the Anticancer Fund calling for the repurposing of various drugs already widely used for non-cancer diseases which have shown promise for the treatment of cancer, allowing new cancer treatments to be introduced relatively quickly and at low cost, thereby meeting the unmet needs of patients and healthcare payers alike.

The Anticancer Fund urges EU policymakers to commit to supporting drug repurposing to unlock its enormous potential, especially in the wake of COVID-19. As clinical trials and regulatory pathways are accelerated, so that solutions reach patients fast, this higher pace should also be possible for new cancer treatments, as cancer is still the deadliest disease after heart failure. European decision-makers should understand what is at stake for cancer patients and health systems alike, and how solutions that aim to do more with less can help.