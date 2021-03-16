Select Page

Invest more in children in the European Pillar of Social Rights for a strong social Europe

by | Mar 16, 2021 | Children and Youth, Health Inequalities

children balloons

EPHA, as part of the EU Alliance for Investing in Children has joined calls for greater investment in children in the European Pillar of Social Rights, for a strong social Europe. 

While welcoming the European Commission’s aim to lift at least 5 million children out of poverty in the EU by 2030; the recognition of  the importance of children’s access to services, such as children’s access to quality education and early childhood education and care (ECEC) that will allow them to reach their fullest potential from an early age; and noting upcoming initiatives such as the Recommendation for a Child Guarantee, the Alliance has set out ways in which the European Pillar of Social Rights could be further strengthened. It calls on: 

  • EU Member States to set national targets that will exceed the EU target of lifting at least 5 million children out of poverty by 2030.
  • The European Commission and the Council of the EU to set disaggregated indicators that will include those children and their families in vulnerable situations.
  • EU Member States to support more concretely the engagement with civil society and reinforce the national, regional and local civic dialogue. Member States to ensure that children, families, carers, and care and support professionals will be meaningfully consulted in these processes.

 

DOWNLOAD THE STATEMENT

Follow us

Contact

COVID-19 UPDATE

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE EPHA OFFICES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PHONE LINES WILL NOT BE ACTIVE. PLEASE CONTACT MEMBERS OF THE STAFF BY EMAIL.

epha@epha.org
+32 (0) 2 230 30 56

Rue de Trèves 49-51,
1040 Brussels (BELGIUM)

Transparency Register Number:
18941013532-08

PRESS INQUIRIES:
rosemary@epha.org
+32 (0) 474 32 19 18

Get the EPHA Newsletter

Become an EPHA Member

euroflagThe European Public Health Alliance has received funding under an operating grant from the European Union’s Health Programme (2014-2020). The content of this website represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility; it cannot be considered to reflect the views of the European Commission and/or the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency or any other body of the European Union. The European Commission and the Agency do not accept any responsibility for use that may be made of the information it contains.