Invest more in children in the European Pillar of Social Rights for a strong social Europe

EPHA, as part of the EU Alliance for Investing in Children has joined calls for greater investment in children in the European Pillar of Social Rights, for a strong social Europe.

While welcoming the European Commission’s aim to lift at least 5 million children out of poverty in the EU by 2030; the recognition of the importance of children’s access to services, such as children’s access to quality education and early childhood education and care (ECEC) that will allow them to reach their fullest potential from an early age; and noting upcoming initiatives such as the Recommendation for a Child Guarantee, the Alliance has set out ways in which the European Pillar of Social Rights could be further strengthened. It calls on: