Guest article by Rebecka Öberg and Otto Nermo

Apologies to our colleagues for the heading – we in the sobriety movement do not toast to successes. Celebrate, yes – drink, no. Yet, although we are approaching the end of a tough year for the Swedish alcohol monopoly, which is currently being challenged by the Swedish government, we still have great reasons to cheer. Indeed, the defense of the monopoly has shown the strength of our international networks and the solidarity of civil society.

One of the most inspiring parts of this journey has been the partnerships forged with public health actors across Europe. These connections have been invaluable. During the TRIS-process (which allowed parties to comment on the Swedish proposal), unexpected allies emerged from organizations we had never encountered before – but whose opinions helped to enrich the debate. Together, this has reinforced the argument that Sweden’s monopoly is not just a national issue but a cornerstone of European public health efforts.

These trying times for the Swedish alcohol monopoly have also highlighted the number of public health experts that exist within civil society. In defense of the Swedish alcohol monopoly, our partner organizations have put us in contact with professionals from WHO/Europe, health ministries, and leading research bodies, whose expertise has added credibility to our advocacy efforts.

Lastly, we are very grateful to our partners for their pooled knowledge – which has been critical in defending the Swedish alcohol monopoly. The common understanding of EU health policy, combined with research and evidence, has equipped us with robust arguments – a fact particularly evident in countering claims that deregulation of the monopoly would have minimal impact on public health. Through joint briefings, shared reports, and coordinated messaging, our network of partners has been key in turning complex data into compelling advocacy.

As we in the Swedish sobriety movement conclude this year, we reflect on it with thankfulness and resolve. The defense of the Swedish alcohol monopoly has highlighted the power of collaboration and the strength of our international alliances. This reminds us that civil society is a force for good, capable of countering even the most significant challenges. While the future of the Swedish alcohol monopoly is uncertain, we can look back and celebrate the past with great pride.