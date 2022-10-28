It’s high time for balanced collaborative action on access to medicines – The Oslo Medicines Initiative

Doing things collaboratively

In October 2020, WHO Europe launched the Oslo Medicines Initiative (OMI), marking a historic declaration of intent to reshape the political discourse and build an environment of mutual trust and cooperation between the pharmaceutical industry, governments, civil society, payers and patients. In the words of the Regional Director of WHO Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge “The Oslo Medicines Initiative is about fixing what’s broken. Inequitable access and unaffordable medicines are preventing us from making health coverage universal. Together we can change that”.

Supported by consultations, technical reports and webinars, the OMI culminated in a high-level Ministerial Lunch at the 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in Israel on 12 September 2022. Since 2020, civil society organisations, including the Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL), have followed the development of the OMI closely and with great interest. WHO Europe will soon convene a neutral platform, bringing together all stakeholders. This is a unique opportunity!

Until 2020, we mostly talked among allies, preached to the converted, argued with opponents and did not find many common grounds. Patients and civil society expect the right to fairly priced drugs that meet their needs, while the pharmaceutical industry and shareholders expect to make profits to balance drug development’s inherent risks. The current pharmaceutical model, with its drive to make high returns to investors means that we are not improving the health of the population as quickly as possible.