“It’s time to invest in a healthy future” EPHA joins calls for more EU support for health in the wake of COVID19

The 10 Guiding Principles for the EU4Health programme:

1. The EU4Health programme and its budget should address not only the COVID-19 recovery, but a sustainable system able to cope with emergency situations and crises in the future.

2. Civil society health organisations are an essential resource in shaping health policy at national and European levels

3. The role of health promotion, primary prevention and recovery support should be strengthened and prioritised to improve physical and mental health, and the well-being of all people living in Europe

4. The EU4Health programme should include actions to support health literacy and digital health literacy improvements

5. The focus on cancer offers an exciting case study and template for what focused EU health cooperation can achieve, but attention should also go towards ensuring positive impact from the EU4Health programme is delivered for other disease areas.

6. Special focus should be given to other non-communicable diseases and their risk factors such as nutrition, smoking and alcohol consumption and develop the infrastructure to provide help to those in need.

7. Coherence should be ensured with other elements of the EU budget

8. Solid governance and dedicated coordination structure for the EU4Health programme

9. Better harmonised data systems

10.Strengthening of EU agencies, in particular the ECDC and EMA