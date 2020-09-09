“It’s time to invest in a healthy future” EPHA joins calls for more EU support for health in the wake of COVID19

The European Public Health Alliance, as part of the EU4Health Civil Society Alliance, has joined calls for the European Commission’s new health programme to be based on 10 guiding principles
The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the inefficiency and inequity of our healthcare systems. The decision of EU national governments to reduce health funding from €9.4 billion to €1.7 billion at the last European Council drastically reduces its ability to properly protect the health of its people, according to the 26 members of the Aliiance.
Public health must be a key priority. The guiding principles set out the actions that should be taken to strengthen and improve health systems across the EU. We need to be ready with long-term global strategies aiming at strengthening health promotion and prevention, ensure our health systems sustainable and support good health for all.
The 10 Guiding Principles for the EU4Health programme:
1. The EU4Health programme and its budget should address not only the COVID-19 recovery, but a sustainable system able to cope with emergency situations and crises in the future.
2. Civil society health organisations are an essential resource in shaping health policy at national and European levels
3. The role of health promotion, primary prevention and recovery support should be strengthened and prioritised to improve physical and mental health, and the well-being of all people living in Europe
4. The EU4Health programme should include actions to support health literacy and digital health literacy improvements
5. The focus on cancer offers an exciting case study and template for what focused EU health cooperation can achieve, but attention should also go towards ensuring positive impact from the EU4Health programme is delivered for other disease areas.
6. Special focus should be given to other non-communicable diseases and their risk factors such as nutrition, smoking and alcohol consumption and develop the infrastructure to provide help to those in need.
7. Coherence should be ensured with other elements of the EU budget
8. Solid governance and dedicated coordination structure for the EU4Health programme
9. Better harmonised data systems
10.Strengthening of EU agencies, in particular the ECDC and EMA
The new health programme is due to be voted on by MEPs in the European Parliament Committee on Public Health, Food Safety and the Environment (ENVI) at the end of September, and by the plenary later in the autumn. The Alliance hopes MEPs will take thes principles to heart in the upcoming votes. Read the guiding principles in full below.