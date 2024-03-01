Joint call for a transformation and a legislative framework for sustainable food systems in the next mandate

Brussels, 1 March 2024

Dear President von der Leyen,

Cc: Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, Commissioners Stella Kyriakides, Janusz Wojciechowski and Virginijus Sinkevičius

We, the undersigned organisations, are urging you to call on the next Commission to make the transition to sustainable food systems a high political priority. The next Commission must uphold a holistic food systems approach to policy–making, relying on a multi-DG governance structure, and bring forth the long-awaited proposal for a legislative framework for sustainable food systems.

The Commission’s reaction to farmers’ protests, opting to roll back sustainability policies instead of adopting necessary long-term measures, fails to respond to farmers’ demands for fair prices and a viable future. This approach will only put at risk the sustainability of farming in Europe, and exacerbate global crises that jeopardise the well-being of citizens, including farmers, and future generations. It also undermines the credibility and ‘raison d’être’ of the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture which you established to overcome polarisation and shape a shared vision for the future of the EU food and farming system. With science as the starting point, the Strategic Dialogue can and should serve to build a consensus on how to achieve the transition to a sustainable EU food system and inform comprehensive policy action of the next Commission.

The consequences of inaction in light of today’s unsustainable food systems, and climate, biodiversity, health and cost-of-living crises, are socially, environmentally and economically prohibitive. We therefore call on you to recommend making the necessary food system transformation a priority for the upcoming Commission. We would also like to kindly request a meeting with you to discuss the approach your Commission is taking to address farmers’ concerns.

Please refer to the ANNEX for insights on the need for a food systems approach and multi-DG governance, as well as on food system transformation as a solution to today’s crises.

Yours sincerely,