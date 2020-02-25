EPHA
Select Page

Joint letter I Less and better meat, dairy and eggs in the Farm to Fork Strategy

by | Feb 25, 2020 | CAP & Health, Food, Drink and Agriculture | Latest Developments

Joint letter I Less and better meat, dairy and eggs in the Farm to Fork Strategy

EPHA joins other civil society organisations in calling on the European Commission to explicitly recognise and address the need to move towards less and better animal product consumption and production in the EU.

The letter raises alarm that the issue of animal farming has so far been absent from the Commission’s communications on the upcoming Farm to Fork Strategy. Not addressing the unsustainability of a big part of Europe’s current animal farming models and the overconsumption of meat, dairy and eggs jeopardises the strategy’s credibility and viability to achieve a sustainable food transformation.

Farmed animals have a place in sustainable food systems, but farmers producing to higher standards deserve to get a fair price for their work and more support is needed for a transition to such production models.

The letter calls for an action plan with binding targets and a set of measures to reduce industrial animal production, support better animal farming, and create enabling food environments for the uptake of more healthy, plant-rich diets.

DOWNLOAD JOINT LETTER
© 2020 - Development by Simpl.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MAILING LIST

We publish our newsletter ten times a year to keep you informed about the latest news on public health in Europe. You can receive it directly in your mailbox.
First Name
Last Name
Email address
Secure and Spam free...