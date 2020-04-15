Joint letter I No further delay of the EU Farm to Fork Strategy

Joint letter by nearly 40 civil society organisations urges the European Commission to not further delay the publication of the EU Farm to Fork Strategy for sustainable food.

“The undersigned organisations strongly welcome the Farm to Fork strategy as it has the potential to build the foundations of a resilient, healthy, equitable, ecological and overall sustainable food system that is able to withstand future shocks, and create enabling food environments to advance healthy and sustainable diets for all.”

In face of the COVID-19 crisis, there has never been a more pertinent moment for the Commission to show that it is actively steering the EU towards a greener and healthier future, of which sustainable and resilient food systems are an essential part.