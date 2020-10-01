Joint Letter | It’s time for action to align the CAP with the EU Green Deal

Open letter to the President of the European Commission, the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament calling for full alignment of the reformed Common Agricultural Policy with the European Green Deal

Brussels, 30th September 2020

Dear Ms von der Leyen,

Dear Ms Merkel,

Dear Mr Sassoli

Cc: chairmen and chairwomen of the political groups of the European Parliament,

We, organisations from the food, farming, development, climate, environmental, and public health movements across the EU, write to express our strong alarm at the current failure of the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to reflect the priorities of the European Green Deal. The new CAP must become a powerful policy transformation tool to initiate the urgently needed transition towards sustainable and socially just food systems. We therefore urge you to act now to fully align the CAP with the European Green Deal.

Scientists warn us that the window of opportunity to prevent catastrophic climate change and biodiversity collapse is closing. The European Commission’s own scientific advisors found overwhelming evidence that “radical [food] system-wide change is required, with ‘business as usual’ no longer a viable option.” Farmers and workers across food supply chains, in Europe and globally, are key actors in this necessary transition and the CAP must provide them with the right policy and financial support to change and adapt.

The European Green Deal (EGD) responds to the outcome of the 2019 European elections and the unprecedented calls for climate and environmental action coming from all corners of society, especially the youth. It is the European translation of international climate and sustainability commitments – from the Paris Climate Agreement to the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Sustainable Development Goals – and a blueprint for Europe’s leadership on these matters. The ‘Farm to Fork Strategy for a fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly food system’ (F2F Strategy) and the ‘EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030’ (BD Strategy) are cornerstones of the Green Deal, and have been welcomed both by the European Parliament and by European Governments (F2F, BD). A strong democratic mandate underpins the European Green Deal and the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies and we expect you to translate them into action.

The Covid-19 pandemic has strikingly brought to light previously underappreciated evidence that the degradation of ecosystems caused by agricultural expansion and intensification (especially of animal farming) – global impacts of our unsustainable food production and consumption patterns – is increasing the risk of the emergence of new zoonotic diseases. At the same time, in Europe and globally, poor nutrition remains a leading cause of ill-health and early death, and climate change is already affecting millions.