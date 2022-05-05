Joint letter I MEPs crucial vote on the revision of car CO2 reduction targets

This article first appeared in Transport and Environment.

Ahead of the EU Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) vote on its position on the revision of the car and van CO2 law on 11 or 12 May, eight groups representing businesses, cities and civil society call for stricter measures in an open appeal. The signatories of the open letter outline the following measures that need to be taken to put cars on a path to zero emissions:

An EU-wide phase-out date – via a 100% CO2 reduction target – for sales of new internal combustion engine passenger cars and vans (including hybrids) no later than 2035; Higher CO2 reduction targets in 2025, 2030, and an interim target in 2027; A rejection of loopholes being pushed by the oil, gas, and suppliers industries that would allow carmakers to buy fuel credits to comply with their CO2 targets.

The consequences of climate change are evident now more than ever with droughts, floods, and temperature constantly increasing. Lawmakers and MEPs should implement a proper regulation that allows Europe to reach zero emissions in 2050 and accomplish the objectives agreed upon in the Paris Agreement.