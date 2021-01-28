Select Page

Joint policy brief I An agroecology approach to shape policies and transform EU food systems

This policy paper, supported by EPHA, puts forward a proposal to mainstream agroecology into the policies governing EU food systems. It uses the FAO ‘10 Elements of Agroecology’ and ‘13 Agroecological Principles’ as a framework to envision how agroecology should be translated into instruments and targets for EU policies.

‘Agroecology’ is understood as ‘the science of applying ecological concepts and principles to the design and management of sustainable agriculture and food systems’.

 

