Joint Statement I Without rights for agri-food workers, Europe’s food supplies rest on shaky grounds

1. Address the situation of agri-food workers as a matter of urgency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Transform the new CAP to make it both socially and environmentally sustainable.

3. Include a focus on workers in the Farm to Fork Strategy.

4. Ensure full access to declared employment for migrant and refugee workers.

5. Improve functioning of work permit routes for non-EU migrants to reach Europe and en-force respect for migrant and refugee workers’ rights.

6. Roll out mandatory EU legislation on human rights and environmental due diligence.