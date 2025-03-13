Concerns over the lack of information on the publication of the 2025 calls for operating grants under the EU4Health programme

The members of the EU4Health Civil Society Alliance ask in a new joint statement for transparent information on the operating grants for 2025 under the EU4Health programme. As of March 2025, no information is available on the operating grants supporting civil society for this year, although a framework partnership agreement has been organised for 2025 and 2026. This contributes to growing difficulties for health civil society organisations, and endangers their ability to implement their activities.

The statement asks for the operating grants, once available, to cover the activities retroactively from January until the end of the year. It also calls for funding opportunities for civil society organisations that were not eligible for the Framework Programme Agreements or could not apply.