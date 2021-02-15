Select Page

Landmark agreement for children on #ESFPlus, but still much to do to tackle poverty and social inclusion, child and health NGOs say

by | Feb 15, 2021 | Children and Youth, Health Inequalities

Children

On 28 January, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union reached a landmark deal on the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+). EU Member States with an average of EU child poverty higher than the 2017-2019 EU average (23,4%) will now have to allocate at least 5% of their ESF+ financial resources to tackle child poverty. The agreement also calls on all EU Member States to allocate ESF+ financial resources to targeted actions to combat child poverty. The EU Alliance for Investing in Children congratulates the EU institutions on having reached this agreement and championed children’s rights, but also much still needs to be done so that all children in Europe will benefit. 

DOWNLOAD THE STATEMENT

Follow us

Contact

COVID-19 UPDATE

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE EPHA OFFICES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PHONE LINES WILL NOT BE ACTIVE. PLEASE CONTACT MEMBERS OF THE STAFF BY EMAIL.

epha@epha.org
+32 (0) 2 230 30 56

Rue de Trèves 49-51,
1040 Brussels (BELGIUM)

Transparency Register Number:
18941013532-08

PRESS INQUIRIES:
rosemary@epha.org
+32 (0) 474 32 19 18

Get the EPHA Newsletter

Become an EPHA Member

euroflagThe European Public Health Alliance has received funding under an operating grant from the European Union’s Health Programme (2014-2020). The content of this website represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility; it cannot be considered to reflect the views of the European Commission and/or the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency or any other body of the European Union. The European Commission and the Agency do not accept any responsibility for use that may be made of the information it contains.