Highlighted in orange are countries that have implemented a watershed on TV advertising of foods high in fat, sugar and/or salt (unhealthy foods) to protect children from manipulative commercial communications during times they watch most (none).
The exposure of children and adolescents to advertising and other commercial communications for unhealthy foods has been authoritatively linked with different outcomes associated with childhood obesity, including more positive attitudes to unhealthy food, greater consumption of unhealthy foods and greater body weight.
Various statutory restrictions and industry self-regulatory commitments exist to limit marketing to children. Existing measures, however, do not go far enough. But most importantly, current measures do not address the real problem, which is the exposure to advertising. Children watch different types of programmes, not only those that are specifically made for children. This is especially so when children are conceived in accordance with international law as all individuals below 18. A watershed, or a ban to air commercials between certain hours of the day during which children watch most, appears to be the most appropriate way to limit the exposure to health-harming commercial communications, apart from a full ban on such communications.
Countries with a watershed on TV advertising of unhealthy food
None
In progress
United Kingdom – consultation ongoing including an option to introduce a watershed on TV advertising until 9pm.
Data source & futher reading
Main data source:
NOURISHING Database, World Cancer Research Fund International
WHO/Europe (2018) Evaluating implementation of the WHO set of recommendations on the marketing of foods and non-alcoholic beverages to children. Progress, challenges and guidance for next steps in the WHO European Region
Further reading:
WHO/Europe (2018) Evaluating implementation of the WHO set of recommendations on the marketing of foods and non-alcoholic beverages to children. Progress, challenges and guidance for next steps in the WHO European Region
European Heart Network (2017) Transforming European food and drink policies for cardiovascular health
WHO/Europe (2015) WHO Regional Office for Europe nutrient profile model
Kunkel et al. (2015) Evaluating Industry Self-Regulation of Food Marketing to Children. American Journal of Preventive Medicine
Cancer Research UK (2016) Ad brake. Primary schoolchildren’s perception of unhealthy food advertising on TV
Galbraith-Emami and Lobstein (2013) The impact of initiatives to limit the advertising of food and beverage products to children: a systematic review. Obesity Reviews