Watershed on TV advertising of unhealthy food

The exposure of children and adolescents to advertising and other commercial communications for unhealthy foods has been authoritatively linked with different outcomes associated with childhood obesity, including more positive attitudes to unhealthy food, greater consumption of unhealthy foods and greater body weight.

Various statutory restrictions and industry self-regulatory commitments exist to limit marketing to children. Existing measures, however, do not go far enough. But most importantly, current measures do not address the real problem, which is the exposure to advertising. Children watch different types of programmes, not only those that are specifically made for children. This is especially so when children are conceived in accordance with international law as all individuals below 18. A watershed, or a ban to air commercials between certain hours of the day during which children watch most, appears to be the most appropriate way to limit the exposure to health-harming commercial communications, apart from a full ban on such communications.