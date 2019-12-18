Highlighted in orange are countries with a government developed, owned and/or endorsed simplified front-of-pack nutrition labelling scheme.
Front-of-pack (FOP) nutrition labels can empower people to select healthier food products. Such labels appear to help consumers identify healthier options, and, dependent on design, could nudge toward healthier choices. Beyond health considerations, FOP labels strengthen consumer rights by allowing nutrition information to be presented in an easy and transparent way. They thereby help address the market failure of information asymmetry, where the seller has more information about products than buyers.
Front-of-pack systems are recommended by the World Health Organization and can form part of a larger package of policies to create healthy, empowering food environments. Today, the European Union (EU) has no common front-of-pack scheme, and EU law prevents countries from making such labels mandatory. Governments can endorse a front-of-pack system for voluntary use, but voluntary schemes reduce the potential benefits of such systems.
Countries with a government-endorsed front of pack nutrition label
Belgium – Nutriscore
Czech Republic – Choices logo
Croatia – Healthy Living logo
Denmark – Keyhole logo & Whole Grain logo
Finland – Heart Symbol & Salt warning label
France – Nutriscore
Germany – Nutriscore
Ireland – Traffic-light colour coding
Lithuania – Keyhole logo
Norway – Keyhole logo
Poland – Choices logo
Portugal – Traffic-light colour coding
Slovenia – Little Heart logo
Spain – Nutriscore
Sweden – Keyhole logo
United Kingdom – Traffic-light colour coding
In progress
The Netherlands – discussion on recommending Nutriscore, but with possible modifications
Data source & further reading
World Cancer Research Fund International (2019) Lessons on implementing a robust front-of-pack food label
World Obesity Federation (2019) Implementing Front-of-pack nutrition labelling regulations: Considerations for European policymakers
