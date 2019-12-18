EPHA
Government endorsed front-of-pack nutrition label

by | Dec 18, 2019 | Europe and Health, Food, Drink and Agriculture

Highlighted in orange are countries with a government developed, owned and/or endorsed simplified front-of-pack nutrition labelling scheme.

Front-of-pack (FOP) nutrition labels can empower people to select healthier food products. Such labels appear to help consumers identify healthier options, and, dependent on design, could nudge toward healthier choices. Beyond health considerations, FOP labels strengthen consumer rights by allowing nutrition information to be presented in an easy and transparent way. They thereby help address the market failure of information asymmetry, where the seller has more information about products than buyers.

Front-of-pack systems are recommended by the World Health Organization and can form part of a larger package of policies to create healthy, empowering food environments. Today, the European Union (EU) has no common front-of-pack scheme, and EU law prevents countries from making such labels mandatory. Governments can endorse a front-of-pack system for voluntary use, but voluntary schemes reduce the potential benefits of such systems.

Countries with a government-endorsed front of pack nutrition label

Belgium – Nutriscore

Czech Republic – Choices logo

Croatia – Healthy Living logo

Denmark – Keyhole logo & Whole Grain logo

Finland – Heart Symbol & Salt warning label

France – Nutriscore

Germany – Nutriscore

Ireland – Traffic-light colour coding

Lithuania – Keyhole logo

Norway – Keyhole logo

Poland – Choices logo

Portugal – Traffic-light colour coding

Slovenia – Little Heart logo

Spain – Nutriscore

Sweden – Keyhole logo

United Kingdom – Traffic-light colour coding

 

 

 

In progress

The Netherlandsdiscussion on recommending Nutriscore, but with possible modifications

Policies for healthy living environments

POLICY MAPPING / FOOD ENVIRONMENTS

