EPHA
Mandatory limits on salt in certain food products

by | Dec 18, 2019 | Europe and Health, Food, Drink and Agriculture

Highlighted in orange are countries that have implemented a legislative limit on the salt content of certain food products.

Sodium is an essential nutrient, but excessive intake increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Salt is the main source of sodium in the diet and most people consume too much of it. Salt is often found in high quantities in processed foods. Eating too much salt is easy, given the high share of processed foods in today’s diets. Salt is added to such foods beyond one’s control, which makes it difficult to follow daily intake.

Reducing salt consumption has been identified as one of the most cost-effective health measures. The last period has seen various agreements being made between European governments and food producers containing voluntary commitments, including on salt reduction. Such agreements to date have shown mixed results, at best. Setting mandatory maximum salt levels for certain often-consumed products is a promising strategy to achieve results and create a level playing field for consumers and producers alike.

Countries with mandatory limits on salt content in certain food products

Belgium – bread

Bulgaria – bread, cheese, processed meat products,

Greece – bread, tomato juice, tomato concentrates

Hungary – bread

Netherlands – bread

Portugal – bread

Data source & further reading

Main data source:

NOURISHING Database, World Cancer Research Fund International

Further reading:

Laverty et al. (2019) Quantifying the impact of the Public Health Responsibility Deal on salt intake, cardiovascular disease and gastric cancer burdens: interrupted time series and microsimulation study. BMJ

European Heart Network (2017) Transforming European food and drink policies for cardiovascular health

WHO (2016) Salt reduction. Key facts

